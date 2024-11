Border-Gavaskar Trophy: टीम इंडियाने पहिल्या सामन्यात कांगारुंना लोळवलं; पर्थमध्ये साकारला ऐतिहासिक विजय

𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧. 𝗔. 𝗪𝗜𝗡! 👏 👏



A dominating performance by #TeamIndia to seal a 295-run victory in Perth to take a 1-0 lead in the series! 💪 💪



This is India's biggest Test win (by runs) in Australia. 🔝



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/gTqS3UPruo#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Kx0Hv79dOU