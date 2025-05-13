अहिल्यानगर । प्रतिनिधी
राज्य परीक्षा मंडळाने मंगळवार, १३ मे रोजी दुपारी १ वाजता दहावीच्या परीक्षेचा निकाल ऑनलाइन जाहीर केला. यंदा नगर जिल्ह्याचा एकूण निकाल ९१.८५% इतका लागला आहे.
जिल्ह्यातील ३७,२६२ मुले आणि ३०,०९६ मुलींनी परीक्षेसाठी नोंदणी केली होती. त्यापैकी ३३,०१७ मुले आणि २८,३९५ मुली उत्तीर्ण झाल्या. एकूण ६१,४१२ विद्यार्थी परीक्षेत यशस्वी झाले आहेत.
तालुकानुसार पाहता, संगमनेर तालुक्याने सर्वाधिक ९५.५६% निकालाची नोंद केली आहे. तर शेवगाव तालुक्याचा निकाल सर्वात कमी म्हणजेच ८०.६६% इतका आहे.
या अधिकृत संकेतस्थळांवर निकाल पाहा
1.https://results.digilocker.gov.in
2. https://sscresult.mahahsscboard.in
3.http://sscresult.mkcl.org
4. https://results.targetpublications.org
5. https://results.navneet.com
6.https://www.tv9hindi.com/education/board-exams/maharashtra-board-exams
7.https://education.indianexpress.com/boards-exam/maharashtra-ssc-10-results
8.https://www.indiatoday.in/education-today/results
9. https://www.aajtak.in/education/board-exam-results