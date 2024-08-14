Shaping the future of India through robust education

As we celebrate the Independence Day of India with great solidarity, fervent zeal and deep patriotism, we are reminded of the heroic stories of the freedom struggle. There have been innumerable unsung heroes who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of our country. On this Independence Day, let us remember to salute them and pay our tribute and homage to these legends of our country. It is their sacrifice and vision that has pushed us ahead to come a long way on the path of progress. The spirit of our great visionary leaders who have worked tirelessly for the nation spurs us to continue to march ahead with head held high towards great advancement and development.

“According to the Economic Survey 2023-24, 65% of India’s fast-growing population is under the age of 35, and many lack the skills needed by a modern economy. It also stated that about 51.25% of the country’s youth is deemed employable, according to estimates. This is to say that about one in two graduates are not yet readily employable straight out of college. The reason is – India’s youth face skill gaps.” The National Education Policy (NEP 2020) has suggested multiple reforms like emphasis on early childhood education, revamping of curricular structure, flexibility in Language, assessment Reforms, Integrating Technology and teacher training in order to bridge the skill gap that our graduates have been facing over the years.

Education Policy is focused on the holistic development among students. At this point, National Education Policy 2020 is the blueprint, the roadmap and the way forward for us as it aims to overhaul the educational system to adapt it to the changing demands of the twenty-first century. Education plays a pivotal role in nation-building. It contributes significantly to the social, economic, and political development of a country. Nelson Mandela had rightly said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

“India, as per Schools2030India, with a population of more than 1.3 billion, over 1.5 million schools, over 8.7 million primary and secondary teachers and more than 260 million enrolments each year – is home to the largest and most complex education system in the world.” However, with the policy framework at hand, the ball is in our court to take appropriate steps to ensure that the future of these youngsters is safe and secure. Our government and other entities have been making various efforts in order to make the best of the greatest wealth we possess – the youth by focusing on technology integrated, skill based and value based education to not only make them employable but also to help them realize their own vocation as researches and entrepreneurs.



In order to provide a robust education to our youth, our educators have to be up to date with the latest teaching practices and pedagogies. Or else, India will continue to produce graduates who are unemployable. Alvin Toffler has rightly said, “The illiterate of the twenty-first century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn and relearn”. It is only through robust education that we can build a robust nation. As educators, leaders and parents, let us ensure that all our young people have every opportunity to be empowered, skilled and equipped to realize their passion and contribute generously towards making India a Robust Nation!

Wishing you a very Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!